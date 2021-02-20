Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s traded shares stood at 789,607 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.87, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The FRHC share’s 52-week high remains $61.77, putting it -8.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.25. The company has a valuation of $3.32 Billion, with an average of 1Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 953.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FRHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $61.29 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 7.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.61%, and 9.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.84%. Short interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw shorts transact 750.54 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying a decline of -54.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRHC has been trading -54.28% off suggested target high and -54.28% from its likely low.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 120.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 247.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Freedom Holding Corp. insiders hold 72.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.91% of the shares at 10.72% float percentage. In total, 50 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 719.05 Thousand shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 179.94 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.31 Million.