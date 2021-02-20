Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s traded shares stood at 313,593 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $142.87, to imply a decline of -1.39% or -$2.02 in intraday trading. The LGND share’s 52-week high remains $219.75, putting it -53.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.24. The company has a valuation of $2.3 Billion, with an average of 659.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 628.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LGND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.12.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside in the last session, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $183.6 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 22.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.65%, and 9.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.66%. Short interest in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) saw shorts transact 5.97 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $224.67, implying an increase of 57.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $198 and $310 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LGND has been trading 116.98% off suggested target high and 38.59% from its likely low.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) shares are +24.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.16% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.8% this quarter before jumping 49% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $63Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.53 Million and $31.39 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 137.5% before jumping 128.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 124.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 432.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.2% annually.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s Major holders

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated insiders hold 4.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 146.13% of the shares at 152.56% float percentage. In total, 379 institutions holds shares in the company, led by William Blair Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.04 Million shares (or 12.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $202.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.97 Million shares, or about 12.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $195.52 Million.