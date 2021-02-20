VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares stood at 411,822 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.22, to imply an increase of 5.16% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The VVPR share’s 52-week high remains $24.33, putting it -99.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $207Million, with an average of 704.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VVPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

After registering a 5.16% upside in the last session, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.09 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 13.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.15%, and -9.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 31.68%. Short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw shorts transact 109.36 Million shares and set a 66.28 days time to cover.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -252.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

VivoPower International PLC insiders hold 55.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.56% of the shares at 5.78% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 276.8 Thousand shares (or 2.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 61.13 Thousand shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $559.96 Thousand.