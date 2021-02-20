Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s traded shares stood at 346,374 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.05, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The BSY share’s 52-week high remains $54.62, putting it -16.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27. The company has a valuation of $12.78 Billion, with an average of 313.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 495.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.17, implying a decline of -8.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSY has been trading 6.27% off suggested target high and -34.11% from its likely low.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.2% annually.

BSY Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Bentley Systems, Incorporated insiders hold 35.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.65% of the shares at 7.26% float percentage. In total, 78 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.15 Million shares (or 0.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 1.72 Million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $69.62 Million.