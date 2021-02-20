AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s traded shares stood at 735,380 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.76, to imply an increase of 20.62% or $2.01 in intraday trading. The ACY share’s 52-week high remains $38.04, putting it -223.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $18.18 Million, with an average of 142.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) trade information
After registering a 20.62% upside in the last session, AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.65 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12%, and 41.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.4%. Short interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) saw shorts transact 45.84 Million shares and set a 30.56 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying a decline of -17.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.75 and $9.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACY has been trading -17.09% off suggested target high and -17.09% from its likely low.
AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -93.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s Major holders
AeroCentury Corp. insiders hold 22.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.3% of the shares at 5.56% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 40.1 Thousand shares (or 2.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $431.08 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 21Thousand shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $41.79 Thousand.
