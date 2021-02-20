Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)’s traded shares stood at 306,685 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.81, to imply a decline of -0.11% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ATNM share’s 52-week high remains $19.47, putting it -121% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.71. The company has a valuation of $119.7 Million, with an average of 396.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 539.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATNM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the last session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.60- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 8.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.55%, and 4.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.95%. Short interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) saw shorts transact 806.69 Million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.33, implying an increase of 391.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATNM has been trading 637.8% off suggested target high and 183.77% from its likely low.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)’s Major holders

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.05% of the shares at 22.39% float percentage. In total, 42 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Consonance Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 793.17 Thousand shares (or 5.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 504.5 Thousand shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.89 Million.