ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares stood at 522,507 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.73, to imply an increase of 2.6% or $1.31 in intraday trading. The ACAD share’s 52-week high remains $58.72, putting it -13.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.02. The company has a valuation of $8.22 Billion, with an average of 790.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 909.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACAD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

After registering a 2.6% upside in the last session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $52.10 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and -3.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.24%. Short interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw shorts transact 6.07 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.85, implying an increase of 19.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACAD has been trading 39.18% off suggested target high and -18.81% from its likely low.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares are +32.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15% against 14%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.2% this quarter before jumping 10.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $123.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $118.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98.33 Million and $90.07 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.3% before jumping 31.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 17.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.17% of the shares at 96.54% float percentage. In total, 383 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.9 Million shares (or 26.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.73 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.47 Million shares, or about 12.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.04 Billion.