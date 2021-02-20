10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares stood at 651,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $190.73, to imply an increase of 2.34% or $4.36 in intraday trading. The TXG share’s 52-week high remains $201.7, putting it -5.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.78. The company has a valuation of $20.52 Billion, with an average of 578.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 796.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TXG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

After registering a 2.34% upside in the last session, 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $201.7 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.32%, and 4.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.7%. Short interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw shorts transact 941.23 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $200, implying an increase of 4.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $155 and $240 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXG has been trading 25.83% off suggested target high and -18.73% from its likely low.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 10x Genomics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) shares are +75.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.37% against 17.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.7% this quarter before jumping 65.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

10x Genomics, Inc. insiders hold 2.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.53% of the shares at 90.68% float percentage. In total, 310 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.07 Million shares (or 13.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 9.71 Million shares, or about 13.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.21 Billion.