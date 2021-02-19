Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s traded shares stood at 4,418,931 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply a decline of -1.97% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ZSAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.06, putting it -105.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.328. The company has a valuation of $152.08 Million, with an average of 36.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZSAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.8 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 17.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.82%, and 72.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 182.68%. Short interest in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw shorts transact 8.22 Million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 17.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZSAN has been trading 34.23% off suggested target high and 0.67% from its likely low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Zosano Pharma Corporation insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.59% of the shares at 15.65% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.18 Million shares (or 4.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aisling Capital Management LP with 2.72 Million shares, or about 3.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.43 Million.