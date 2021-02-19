Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s traded shares stood at 10,685,148 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.21, to imply a decline of -3.87% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The WWR share’s 52-week high remains $14.5, putting it -101.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $212.07 Million, with an average of 8.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WWR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

After registering a -3.87% downside in the last session, Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.70- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 25.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.54%, and 44.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.25%. Short interest in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw shorts transact 4.49 Million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150, implying an increase of 1980.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWR has been trading 1980.44% off suggested target high and 1980.44% from its likely low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 86% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s Major holders

Westwater Resources, Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.66% of the shares at 0.66% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 205.58 Thousand shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Group One Trading, L.P. with 178.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $879.7 Thousand.