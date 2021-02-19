Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s traded shares stood at 2,081,523 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.1, to imply an increase of 27.33% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The TKAT share’s 52-week high remains $4.7434, putting it -15.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.763. The company has a valuation of $46.21 Million, with an average of 256.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 586.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TKAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) trade information

After registering a 27.33% upside in the last session, Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.74- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 13.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.75%, and 129.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 177.03%. Short interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) saw shorts transact 6.09 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -75.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TKAT has been trading -75.61% off suggested target high and -75.61% from its likely low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $304Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -87.2% before jumping 42.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co., Ltd. insiders hold 47.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.47% of the shares at 0.89% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.9 Thousand shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.32 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 12.8 Thousand shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $18.94 Thousand.