Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares stood at 9,607,457 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.71, to imply an increase of 1.79% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NEPT share’s 52-week high remains $3.6, putting it -110.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $242.81 Million, with an average of 17.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

After registering a 1.79% upside in the latest session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.9 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -38.73%, and -13.43% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.54%. Short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw shorts transact 6.55 Million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.95, implying an increase of 72.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.97 and $4.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEPT has been trading 152.63% off suggested target high and 15.2% from its likely low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders hold 10.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.14% of the shares at 21.46% float percentage. In total, 63 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.44 Million shares (or 15.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rovida Advisors Inc. with 2.25 Million shares, or about 1.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.51 Million.