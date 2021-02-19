Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s traded shares stood at 1,253,388 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 7.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.36, to imply an increase of 23.74% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The ICD share’s 52-week high remains $14.39, putting it -126.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $39.83 Million, with an average of 302.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 312.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.63.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

After registering a 23.74% upside in the latest session, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.64- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 6.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.5%, and 51.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.88%. Short interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw shorts transact 111.28 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying a decline of -21.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICD has been trading 10.06% off suggested target high and -52.83% from its likely low.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) shares are +72.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -124.38% against -3.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.5% this quarter before jumping 10.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -59.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.29 Million and $38.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -70.9% before falling -50.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -91.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. insiders hold 2.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.55% of the shares at 28.17% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MSD Partners, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 941.93 Thousand shares (or 15.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MSD Capital, L.P. with 223.59 Thousand shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $545.56 Thousand.