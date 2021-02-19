Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 161,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply an increase of 4.31% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.6, putting it -114.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.112. The company has a valuation of $615.3 Million, with an average of 289.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 168.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a 4.31% upside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.95 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 37.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.68%, and 260.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 554.05%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 35.67 Million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.9% of the shares at 14.03% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 480.06 Thousand shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.81 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 265.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $40.9 Thousand.