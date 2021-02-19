Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares stood at 1,504,260 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.45, to imply a decline of -2.27% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The BW share’s 52-week high remains $8.24, putting it -27.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $540.16 Million, with an average of 4.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 961.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the latest session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.24- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 21.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.65%, and 23.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.05%. Short interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw shorts transact 371.62 Million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.37, implying a decline of -1.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.73 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BW has been trading 86.05% off suggested target high and -88.68% from its likely low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $148Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $173Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $148.6 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.5% annually.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. insiders hold 1.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.74% of the shares at 65.01% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.19 Million shares (or 27.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SCW Capital Management, LP with 1.89 Million shares, or about 3.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.39 Million.