Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s traded shares stood at 1,321,362 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 3.76% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ASM share’s 52-week high remains $2.82, putting it -104.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $122.05 Million, with an average of 3.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.64, implying an increase of 18.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASM has been trading 37.68% off suggested target high and 8.7% from its likely low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $8.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.6% before falling -0.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -223.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders hold 3.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.53% of the shares at 3.64% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.3 Million shares (or 1.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 243.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $241.4 Thousand.