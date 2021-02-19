AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s traded shares stood at 34,607,943 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.96, to imply a decline of -36.41% or -$5.13 in intraday trading. The UAVS share’s 52-week high remains $17.68, putting it -97.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $526.86 Million, with an average of 10.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UAVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

After registering a -36.41% downside in the last session, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.78 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 43.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -42.89%, and -10.49% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 49.33%. Short interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) saw shorts transact 5.51 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $453.75, implying an increase of 4964.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $453.75 and $453.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAVS has been trading 4964.17% off suggested target high and 4964.17% from its likely low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. insiders hold 19.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.62% of the shares at 4.47% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 833.52 Thousand shares (or 1.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 821.55 Thousand shares, or about 1.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.87 Million.