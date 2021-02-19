Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s traded shares stood at 5,863,787 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $206.17, to imply a decline of -1.52% or -$3.18 in intraday trading. The V share’s 52-week high remains $220.39, putting it -6.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $133.93. The company has a valuation of $454.95 Billion, with an average of 8.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Visa Inc. (V), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give V a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 29 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.27.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

After registering a -1.52% downside in the latest session, Visa Inc. (V) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $211.1 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.86%, and 1.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.44%. Short interest in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw shorts transact 27.14 Million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $241.21, implying an increase of 17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $216 and $270 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, V has been trading 30.96% off suggested target high and 4.77% from its likely low.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Visa Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Visa Inc. (V) shares are +5.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.93% against 2.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8% this quarter before jumping 25.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $5.54 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.85 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.85% annually.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Visa Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.62%.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Visa Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.02% of the shares at 96.13% float percentage. In total, 3691 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 145.25 Million shares (or 8.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.04 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 127.16 Million shares, or about 7.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $27.81 Billion.