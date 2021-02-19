Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares stood at 5,537,994 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.84, to imply an increase of 4.31% or $1.48 in intraday trading. The VIPS share’s 52-week high remains $37.96, putting it -5.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.53. The company has a valuation of $24.3 Billion, with an average of 5.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIPS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

After registering a 4.31% upside in the latest session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.96 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.19%, and 21.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.28%. Short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw shorts transact 38.86 Million shares and set a 5.37 days time to cover.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are +43.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.7% against -1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.5% this quarter before jumping 61.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $5.41 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.96 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.19 Billion and $2.68 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.2% before jumping 47.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.98% annually.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders hold 7.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.7% of the shares at 68.11% float percentage. In total, 518 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.51 Million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $649.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.64 Million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $580.32 Million.