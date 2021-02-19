Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s traded shares stood at 235,000,000 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.07, to imply an increase of 111.5% or $3.2 in intraday trading. The VCNX share’s 52-week high remains $9.56, putting it -57.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $145.06 Million, with an average of 404.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VCNX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

After registering a 111.5% upside in the latest session, Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.56- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 37.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 92.55%, and 140.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 187.43%. Short interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw shorts transact 253.12 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 15.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCNX has been trading 15.32% off suggested target high and 15.32% from its likely low.

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vaccinex, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) shares are -51.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.84% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.6% this quarter before jumping 6.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 3.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Vaccinex, Inc. insiders hold 18.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.4% of the shares at 61.76% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 142.3 Thousand shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.29 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with 58.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $103.77 Thousand.