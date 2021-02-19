UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares stood at 8,663,541 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.42, to imply a decline of -8.13% or -$2.78 in intraday trading. The TIGR share’s 52-week high remains $37.54, putting it -19.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $4.43 Billion, with an average of 10.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TIGR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

After registering a -8.13% downside in the last session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.54 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 16.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.69%, and 125.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 295.72%. Short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw shorts transact 3.16 Million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.65, implying a decline of -50.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.3 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIGR has been trading -26.8% off suggested target high and -73.58% from its likely low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 82.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders hold 2.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.22% of the shares at 4.32% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 10.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 913.52 Thousand shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.33 Million.