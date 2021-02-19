Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s traded shares stood at 7,488,701 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply a decline of -8.78% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The TYME share’s 52-week high remains $4.99, putting it -108.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $407.32 Million, with an average of 19.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TYME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

After registering a -8.78% downside in the last session, Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.00- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 20.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.65%, and 16.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.9%. Short interest in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw shorts transact 2.48 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 266.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $9.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TYME has been trading 297.49% off suggested target high and 234.73% from its likely low.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Tyme Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 49.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.09% of the shares at 25.87% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.45 Million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.48 Million shares, or about 2.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.43 Million.