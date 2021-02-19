Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s traded shares stood at 5,532,767 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.89, to imply an increase of 4.47% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The TWO share’s 52-week high remains $15.82, putting it -129.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $1.89 Billion, with an average of 3.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TWO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

After registering a 4.47% upside in the latest session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.05- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.76%, and 10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.87%. Short interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw shorts transact 6.51 Million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.89, implying an increase of 0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $7.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWO has been trading 5.22% off suggested target high and -5.66% from its likely low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Two Harbors Investment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares are +17.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.38% against -9.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -4% this quarter before jumping 580% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -16.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 274% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.6% annually.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 10.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.99%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Two Harbors Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.04% of the shares at 63.58% float percentage. In total, 343 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.95 Million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.57 Million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $125.04 Million.