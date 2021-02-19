Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s traded shares stood at 4,062,328 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $429.76, to imply a decline of -3.1% or -$13.73 in intraday trading. The TWLO share’s 52-week high remains $457.3, putting it -6.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.06. The company has a valuation of $68.68 Billion, with an average of 2.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Twilio Inc. (TWLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TWLO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

After registering a -3.1% downside in the latest session, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $457.3 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 5.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.48%, and 12.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.36%. Short interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) saw shorts transact 4.12 Million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $500.8, implying an increase of 16.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $250 and $550 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWLO has been trading 27.98% off suggested target high and -41.83% from its likely low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twilio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are +76.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -108.7% against 3.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -216.7% this quarter before falling -122.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $533.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $580.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $364.87 Million and $400.85 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.3% before jumping 44.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.5% annually.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Twilio Inc. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.01% of the shares at 85.37% float percentage. In total, 986 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.35 Million shares (or 8.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.66 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.88 Billion.