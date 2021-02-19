trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares stood at 3,900,440 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply a decline of -1.93% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The TRVG share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -65.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $1.26 Billion, with an average of 8.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for trivago N.V. (TRVG), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TRVG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the last session, trivago N.V. (TRVG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.18- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 15.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.33%, and 64.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.69%. Short interest in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw shorts transact 976.47 Million shares and set a 282.22 days time to cover.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing trivago N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are +84.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100% against 17.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.8% this quarter before jumping 57.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $55.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $139.8 Million and $18.89 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -60.7% before jumping 327.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 100% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.11% annually.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

trivago N.V. insiders hold 8.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.77% of the shares at 69.45% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by PAR Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.23 Million shares (or 55.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.91 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 5.29 Million shares, or about 13.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.2 Million.