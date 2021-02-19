Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares stood at 2,405,234 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.69, to imply a decline of -7.56% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The TMDI share’s 52-week high remains $3.47, putting it -29% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $243.13 Million, with an average of 3.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMDI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

After registering a -7.56% downside in the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.25- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 17.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.6%, and 46.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.31%. Short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -62.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDI has been trading -62.83% off suggested target high and -62.83% from its likely low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.29% of the shares at 3.3% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Masters Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 1.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 589.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.01 Million.