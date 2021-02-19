Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s traded shares stood at 7,568,044 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.4, to imply a decline of -2.44% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The TMBR share’s 52-week high remains $10.44, putting it -335% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.665. The company has a valuation of $28.44 Million, with an average of 15.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) trade information

After registering a -2.44% downside in the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.15- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 23.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.66%, and 135.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 223.01%. Short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) saw shorts transact 1.54 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 400% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMBR has been trading 400% off suggested target high and 400% from its likely low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 66.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 46.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.3% of the shares at 23.08% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 158.3 Thousand shares (or 1.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.32 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 14.76 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.67 Thousand.