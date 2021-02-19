TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s traded shares stood at 6,781,651 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply an increase of 2.29% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TXMD share’s 52-week high remains $2.75, putting it -53.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $692.27 Million, with an average of 33.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TXMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

After registering a 2.29% upside in the latest session, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.06 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 13.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.03%, and 25.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.52%. Short interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw shorts transact 65.5 Million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.67, implying an increase of 272.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXMD has been trading 458.66% off suggested target high and 67.6% from its likely low.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TherapeuticsMD, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) shares are +3.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.89% against 17.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.4% this quarter before jumping 52.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $21.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.9 Million and $12.25 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.7% before jumping 55.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.6% annually.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. insiders hold 11.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.05% of the shares at 60.88% float percentage. In total, 194 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.42 Million shares (or 7.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.06 Million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $30.11 Million.