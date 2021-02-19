The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares stood at 4,731,805 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $183.06, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The DIS share’s 52-week high remains $193.85, putting it -5.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.07. The company has a valuation of $333.34 Billion, with an average of 14.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Walt Disney Company (DIS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DIS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

After registering a 0.03% upside in the latest session, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $193.8 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 5.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.98%, and 6.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.18%. Short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw shorts transact 18.44 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $204.26, implying an increase of 11.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $124 and $230 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DIS has been trading 25.64% off suggested target high and -32.26% from its likely low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Walt Disney Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are +41.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -28.22% against -39.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -56.7% this quarter before jumping 800% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $15.85 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.07 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.01 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -125.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.53% annually.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

The Walt Disney Company insiders hold 0.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.57% of the shares at 65.71% float percentage. In total, 3474 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 146.73 Million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.21 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 115.22 Million shares, or about 6.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $20.88 Billion.