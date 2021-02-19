The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s traded shares stood at 5,621,584 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.66, to imply a decline of -0.22% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The KO share’s 52-week high remains $60.13, putting it -18.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.27. The company has a valuation of $217.55 Billion, with an average of 16.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Coca-Cola Company (KO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KO a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the latest session, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.85 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.78%, and 4.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.57%. Short interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw shorts transact 22.72 Million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.11, implying an increase of 12.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KO has been trading 32.25% off suggested target high and -1.3% from its likely low.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Coca-Cola Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) shares are +4.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.72% against 10.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -2% this quarter before jumping 31% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $8.57 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.13 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.57 Billion and $7.17 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.1% before jumping 27.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.24% annually.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Coca-Cola Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 3.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.22%.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

The Coca-Cola Company insiders hold 0.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.2% of the shares at 68.68% float percentage. In total, 2931 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 400Million shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.75 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 315.7 Million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $15.59 Billion.