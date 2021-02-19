Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 4,572,065 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.11, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $13.56, putting it -22.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $12.3 Billion, with an average of 15.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the latest session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.50 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.68%, and -11.47% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 15.13%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 30.62 Million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.22, implying an increase of 9.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA has been trading 53.02% off suggested target high and -18.99% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are +4.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.72% against -5.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -22.4% this quarter before jumping 10.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.01 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.36 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -297.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.6% annually.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.78% of the shares at 52.32% float percentage. In total, 631 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 130.11 Million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 52.81 Million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $475.79 Million.