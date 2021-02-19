Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 12,805,820 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.29, to imply an increase of 26.52% or $1.53 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $15, putting it -105.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $62.29 Million, with an average of 397.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 402.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Taoping Inc. (TAOP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TAOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

After registering a 26.52% upside in the latest session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.69- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 19.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 83.92%, and 152.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 173.94%. Short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw shorts transact 6.79 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 64.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAOP has been trading 64.61% off suggested target high and 64.61% from its likely low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -310.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23% annually.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Taoping Inc. insiders hold 39.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.64% of the shares at 2.7% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Symmetry Peak Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 123.2 Thousand shares (or 1.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.25 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 68.6 Thousand shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $194.82 Thousand.