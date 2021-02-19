Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s traded shares stood at 8,364,695 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply a decline of -12.3% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The XPL share’s 52-week high remains $1.25, putting it -16.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $62.18 Million, with an average of 10.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XPL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) trade information

After registering a -12.3% downside in the last session, Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.25 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 14.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7%, and 63.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.29%. Short interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) saw shorts transact 224Million shares and set a 89.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.9, implying a decline of -15.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.9 and $0.9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPL has been trading -15.89% off suggested target high and -15.89% from its likely low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s Major holders

Solitario Zinc Corp. insiders hold 16.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.63% of the shares at 7.93% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.22 Million shares (or 2.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $688.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 443.38 Thousand shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $177.35 Thousand.