Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares stood at 2,678,241 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply a decline of -12.54% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The SINT share’s 52-week high remains $3.44, putting it -40.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $62.35 Million, with an average of 6.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SINT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

After registering a -12.54% downside in the last session, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.22- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 24.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.29%, and 38.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.41%. Short interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw shorts transact 520.57 Million shares and set a 155.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.38, implying an increase of 79.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SINT has been trading 84.43% off suggested target high and 74.18% from its likely low.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sintx Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares are 0% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.5% this quarter before jumping 91.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $90Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $252Million and $207Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -64.3% before jumping 54.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)'s Major holders

Sintx Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.36% of the shares at 1.38% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 249.67 Thousand shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $391.99 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 90.75 Thousand shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $174.24 Thousand.