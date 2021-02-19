Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares stood at 2,866,855 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.55, to imply a decline of -9.71% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The SINO share’s 52-week high remains $11.3, putting it -32.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $113.79 Million, with an average of 8.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SINO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

After registering a -9.71% downside in the last session, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.79- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 12.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.54%, and 171.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 315.05%. Short interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw shorts transact 78.13 Million shares and set a 38.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 2.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SINO has been trading 2.34% off suggested target high and 2.34% from its likely low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -60.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -111% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. insiders hold 22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.25% of the shares at 0.33% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.41 Thousand shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.78 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2.64 Thousand shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.75 Thousand.