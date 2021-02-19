Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s traded shares stood at 10,630,526 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.74, to imply an increase of 2.32% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ZYNE share’s 52-week high remains $9, putting it -56.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $168.98 Million, with an average of 15.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZYNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

After registering a 2.32% upside in the last session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.09- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 29.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.47%, and 59.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.94%. Short interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw shorts transact 4.13 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.42, implying an increase of 29.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZYNE has been trading 56.79% off suggested target high and -21.6% from its likely low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 7.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.03% of the shares at 23.72% float percentage. In total, 91 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 916.57 Thousand shares (or 3.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 891.03 Thousand shares, or about 3.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.95 Million.