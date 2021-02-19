vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s traded shares stood at 3,483,970 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply a decline of -0.35% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VTVT share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -67.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $219.74 Million, with an average of 3.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VTVT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside in the last session, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.96- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 4.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.12%, and 35.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.15%. Short interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) saw shorts transact 3.29 Million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.75, implying an increase of 138.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTVT has been trading 165.02% off suggested target high and 112.01% from its likely low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

vTv Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 72.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.01% of the shares at 29% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 708.25 Thousand shares, or about 1.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.25 Million.