ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares stood at 3,310,932 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.4, to imply a decline of -1.02% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The IBN share’s 52-week high remains $18.47, putting it -6.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.86. The company has a valuation of $60.59 Billion, with an average of 10.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 42 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IBN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 39 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.
ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information
After registering a -1.02% downside in the latest session, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.47 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.77%, and 15.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.19%. Short interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw shorts transact 28.36 Million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.48, implying an increase of 6.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.31 and $23.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBN has been trading 33.91% off suggested target high and -12.01% from its likely low.
ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 188.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders
ICICI Bank Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.47% of the shares at 18.47% float percentage. In total, 469 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harding Loevner LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 51.34 Million shares (or 1.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $504.69 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 45.33 Million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $445.59 Million.
