Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 79,861,819 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply a decline of -15.89% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.81, putting it -42.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $857.79 Million, with an average of 120.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DNN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

After registering a -15.89% downside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.805 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 29.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.11%, and 63.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.29%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) saw shorts transact 10.65 Million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.99, implying a decline of -22.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.78 and $1.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNN has been trading -1.57% off suggested target high and -38.58% from its likely low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.92% of the shares at 16% float percentage. In total, 79 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.25 Million shares (or 2.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 15.8 Million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.43 Million.