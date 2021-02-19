Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s traded shares stood at 7,954,622 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.64, to imply a decline of -3.14% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The AYRO share’s 52-week high remains $11.5, putting it -33.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $247.73 Million, with an average of 16.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ayro, Inc. (AYRO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AYRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.40 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 16.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.8%, and 29.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.11%. Short interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw shorts transact 3.34 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 73.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AYRO has been trading 73.61% off suggested target high and 73.61% from its likely low.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Ayro, Inc. insiders hold 9.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.64% of the shares at 1.82% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 252.89 Thousand shares (or 0.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 179.19 Thousand shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.09 Million.