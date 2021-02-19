Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s traded shares stood at 3,480,684 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply a decline of -10.95% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The ASTC share’s 52-week high remains $7.75, putting it -150.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $60.97 Million, with an average of 7.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

After registering a -10.95% downside in the last session, Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.14- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 25.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.7%, and 34.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.58%. Short interest in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw shorts transact 271.35 Million shares and set a 159.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 709.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTC has been trading 709.06% off suggested target high and 709.06% from its likely low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

Astrotech Corporation insiders hold 13.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.23% of the shares at 15.27% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 294.83 Thousand shares (or 1.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $501.21 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 191.66 Thousand shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $339.24 Thousand.