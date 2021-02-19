Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s traded shares stood at 2,952,052 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.37, to imply a decline of -10.85% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The RKDA share’s 52-week high remains $6.4, putting it -89.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.3. The company has a valuation of $71.87 Million, with an average of 8.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RKDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

After registering a -10.85% downside in the last session, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.40- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 47.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.77%, and 9.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.2%. Short interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw shorts transact 1.96 Million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.52, implying an increase of 93.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $9.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKDA has been trading 168.55% off suggested target high and 33.53% from its likely low.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) shares are -0.3% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.16% against -3.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12% this quarter before falling -200% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 70.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $416Million and $309Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 162% before jumping 440.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.96% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 12.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.16% of the shares at 12.71% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 275.12 Thousand shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $770.34 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 256.39 Thousand shares, or about 1.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $717.9 Thousand.