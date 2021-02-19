Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)’s traded shares stood at 4,053,282 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply a decline of -7.25% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The AMPE share’s 52-week high remains $2.98, putting it -55.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $355.31 Million, with an average of 7.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMPE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) trade information

After registering a -7.25% downside in the last session, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.59 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 25.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.42%, and 41.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.75%. Short interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) saw shorts transact 22.89 Million shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 108.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMPE has been trading 108.33% off suggested target high and 108.33% from its likely low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -122.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)’s Major holders

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 7.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.01% of the shares at 13% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6Million shares (or 3.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.1 Million shares, or about 1.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.94 Million.