Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares stood at 7,929,495 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply an increase of 5.35% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The SESN share’s 52-week high remains $3.54, putting it -11.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $409.36 Million, with an average of 16.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SESN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

After registering a 5.35% upside in the latest session, Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.54- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 9.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.78%, and 101.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.52%. Short interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw shorts transact 1.88 Million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 120.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SESN has been trading 152.37% off suggested target high and 89.27% from its likely low.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -116.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio, Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.89% of the shares at 17.9% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.84 Million shares (or 3.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 Million shares, or about 3.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.58 Million.