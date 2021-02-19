SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares stood at 2,302,692 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.18, to imply an increase of 15.81% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The LEDS share’s 52-week high remains $9.38, putting it -30.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $28.8 Million, with an average of 3.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 458.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

After registering a 15.81% upside in the last session, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.38- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 23.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.44%, and 119.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.56%. Short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw shorts transact 29.34 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 317.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEDS has been trading 317.83% off suggested target high and 317.83% from its likely low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 86.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

SemiLEDs Corporation insiders hold 41.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.98% of the shares at 10.16% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 212.9 Thousand shares (or 5.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $762.17 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cambridge Trust Company with 12.26 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $43.89 Thousand.