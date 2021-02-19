SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares stood at 2,302,692 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.18, to imply an increase of 15.81% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The LEDS share’s 52-week high remains $9.38, putting it -30.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $28.8 Million, with an average of 3.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 458.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information
After registering a 15.81% upside in the last session, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.38- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 23.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.44%, and 119.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.56%. Short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw shorts transact 29.34 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 317.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEDS has been trading 317.83% off suggested target high and 317.83% from its likely low.
SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS ) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 86.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders
SemiLEDs Corporation insiders hold 41.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.98% of the shares at 10.16% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 212.9 Thousand shares (or 5.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $762.17 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cambridge Trust Company with 12.26 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $43.89 Thousand.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored