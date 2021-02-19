Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 37,422,235 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.5, to imply a decline of -13.79% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $7.04, putting it -369.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $160.33 Million, with an average of 62.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SHIP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a -13.79% downside in the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.45 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 38.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.5%, and 85.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179.02%. Short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw shorts transact 9.08 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 300% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHIP has been trading 300% off suggested target high and 300% from its likely low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are +174.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.97% against 10.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -101% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -28.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.77 Million and $13.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.9% before jumping 51.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 10.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.02% of the shares at 10.02% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.35 Million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETRADE Capital Management LLC with 51.05 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $23.31 Thousand.