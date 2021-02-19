Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s traded shares stood at 1,223,105 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.63, to imply an increase of 31.99% or $2.58 in intraday trading. The RENN share’s 52-week high remains $11.83, putting it -11.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $261.85 Million, with an average of 211.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Renren Inc. (RENN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RENN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information
After registering a 31.99% upside in the latest session, Renren Inc. (RENN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.84 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 10.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.85%, and 78.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.57%. Short interest in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw shorts transact 39.37 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.1, implying a decline of -52.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.1 and $5.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RENN has been trading -52.02% off suggested target high and -52.02% from its likely low.
Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 66.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s Major holders
Renren Inc. insiders hold 49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.79% of the shares at 25.09% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 134.83 Thousand shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $540.68 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 13.36 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $63.74 Thousand.
