Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s traded shares stood at 2,152,689 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 6.39% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The PULM share’s 52-week high remains $3.04, putting it -64.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $63.48 Million, with an average of 9.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PULM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) trade information

After registering a 6.39% upside in the latest session, Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.21 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 15.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.97%, and 38.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.14%. Short interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw shorts transact 93.3 Million shares and set a 51.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 440.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PULM has been trading 440.54% off suggested target high and 440.54% from its likely low.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 75.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s Major holders

Pulmatrix, Inc. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.32% of the shares at 30.66% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.57 Million shares (or 7.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 1.74 Million shares, or about 5.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.07 Million.