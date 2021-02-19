Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s traded shares stood at 1,496,044 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.1, to imply a decline of -14.98% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The PT share’s 52-week high remains $2.99, putting it -42.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $90.59 Million, with an average of 3.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 894.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

After registering a -14.98% downside in the last session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.99- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 29.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.07%, and 82.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 114.31%. Short interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw shorts transact 247.58 Million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.35% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 72.48 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 66.63 Thousand shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $65.29 Thousand.