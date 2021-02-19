Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s traded shares stood at 14,095,416 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply a decline of -16.26% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The PHUN share’s 52-week high remains $3.338, putting it -37.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $143.14 Million, with an average of 16.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Phunware, Inc. (PHUN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PHUN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

After registering a -16.26% downside in the last session, Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.34- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 27.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.39%, and 80.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.06%. Short interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw shorts transact 3.55 Million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.9, implying an increase of 19.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.3 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHUN has been trading 85.95% off suggested target high and -46.28% from its likely low.

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Phunware, Inc. insiders hold 12.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.43% of the shares at 5.06% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 541.6 Thousand shares (or 0.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $495.56 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 356.73 Thousand shares, or about 0.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $326.41 Thousand.